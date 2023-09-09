The 31-year-old star striker scored twice in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying opener.

In August football star who moved to the Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal Neymar became Brazil’s all-time top scorer early Saturday morning Finnish time.

Neymar, 31, scored twice as Brazil thrashed Bolivia 5-1 at home. The match started the countries’ qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar and one of the greatest legends of the sport Pele shared the top spot in the goalscoring statistics of the Brazil A national team before the match against Bolivia.

“Many people didn’t know what he was going to do. He came to have fun, scored two goals and broke the record”, hired as Brazil coach on a one-year contract at the beginning of July Fernando Diniz said the newspaper For O Globo.

“Neymar is a giant role model. People need to know how to recognize and accept it. It’s great to be able to experience this with him.”

See also New Honda Civic is more expensive than that other hybrid Neymar scored twice in Bolivia’s net as Brazil started World Cup qualifying with a win.

First the opportunity to rise alone to the top of the statistics opened up for Neymar in the 14th minute, but the Bolivian goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra saved his penalty kick.

The relieving 78th national team goal came in the 61st minute of the game when Neymar hit Rodrygon from the pass and took Brazil to a 4–0 lead.

“This was a special day for me. I was able to help Neymar become the best scorer”, Rodrygo said For O Globo.

Final readings of the match Neymar scored in the third minute of extra time from Raphinha’s forehand.

Neymar has played 125 international matches and scored 79 goals for Brazil.

Pelé, who died last December at the age of 82, scored 77 goals for Brazil in 92 matches between 1957 and 1971. He was a three-time world champion.

After the Bolivia match, Neymar expressed his gratitude by posting a picture of his fan on Instagram and messaging service Xin , i.e. the former Twitter.