Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Neymar has more than € 34 million in tax debt to Spain, number one on the “black list”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 30, 2020
in World
0

As early as last year, the Spanish media reported that the tax authorities were chasing Neymar for unpaid taxes, but now the matter has received official confirmation.

French Society A Brazilian star footballer playing in Paris Saint-Germain Neymar owes Spain € 34.6 million in unpaid taxes, according to official data released on Wednesday. Neymar is on the Spanish tax authorities ’blacklist as the number one taxpayer.

Neymar played for the Spanish club in Barcelona from 2013 to 17 before moving to PSG for a world record for € 222 million.

Spanish media Alyman said last year that the tax authorities were chasing Neymar for unpaid taxes, but now the matter has received official confirmation.

The Spanish tax authorities, reached by the news agency AFP, did not say whether Neymar’s debts were related to his transfer to Barcelona from the Brazilian club Santos.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

The Russian Federation will be able to discuss the full export of the vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In