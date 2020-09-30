Football Neymar has more than € 34 million in tax debt to Spain, number one on the “black list”

As early as last year, the Spanish media reported that the tax authorities were chasing Neymar for unpaid taxes, but now the matter has received official confirmation.

French Society A Brazilian star footballer playing in Paris Saint-Germain Neymar owes Spain € 34.6 million in unpaid taxes, according to official data released on Wednesday. Neymar is on the Spanish tax authorities ’blacklist as the number one taxpayer.

Neymar played for the Spanish club in Barcelona from 2013 to 17 before moving to PSG for a world record for € 222 million.

The Spanish tax authorities, reached by the news agency AFP, did not say whether Neymar’s debts were related to his transfer to Barcelona from the Brazilian club Santos.