Football | Neymar faces court a month before the men’s World Cup

The transfer to Barcelona in 2013 is discussed in court.

Brazilian football star Neymar’s the transfer from Santos to Barcelona nine years ago leads to legal proceedings in Spain again. At the end of October, the court heard whether Neymar’s club transfer was related to financial abuses.

In addition to the player, the court deals with the former presidents of Barcelona by Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu suspected abuses. Officials have been probing the details of Neymar’s transfer for a long time, and a court hearing is scheduled to begin on October 17, about a month before the men’s World Cup finals.

Barcelona’s club management once said that Neymar’s transfer fee was 57 million euros, but the Spanish prosecutor estimated in 2015 that the amount was more than 83 million. The club transfer was discussed in court already in 2016, when the Spanish court acquitted Neymar and his father of fraud and corruption charges.

Neymar, 30, played for Barcelona for four years. He has represented Paris-based PSG since the summer of 2017.