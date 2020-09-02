No Result
Football Neymar and two other players became infected with the coronavirus as PSG stars relaxed after a final loss to the Champions League in Ibiza

September 2, 2020
The club reported the players’ infections on Wednesday.

World with a Brazilian striker who is one of the brightest football stars Neymarilla coronavirus infection has been reported.

Neymar Society Paris Saint-Germain said on Wednesday on his Twitter account of three positive coronavirus test results.

PSG did not identify players infected with the coronavirus, but the French sports newspaper L’Équipe revealed the names of the players on its website.

According to the newspaper, the infected players were Neymar, Ángel Di María mixed Leandro Paredes.

The infections are apparently from Spain. The trio traveled, like many other PSG players, to relax on the island of Ibiza after a final loss to the Champions League.

