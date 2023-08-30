Football | Newspaper: Rubiales showed Fifa the video in his defense

The president of the Spanish Football Federation has gone into a fierce defensive battle.

of Spain disgraced football boss Luis Rubiales46, is hoping a recent video from Spain’s Golden Jubilee will help clear his reputation.

of El Espanol magazine the video published was shot on the bus of the Spanish team while the gold party was going hot. In the video, the subject of Rubiales’ forced kiss Jennifer Hermoso shows a picture of the kiss on his cell phone to his neighbors and smiles.

Nervous and his teammates joke about the incident at the award ceremony.

When they see the picture on the bus, they shout “Like Iker and Sara!”, which refers to the goalkeeper to Iker Casillaswho kissed the reporter Sara Carbonero live after the victorious World Cup final in 2010. With the difference that Casillas and Carbonero were in a relationship.

After this, the teammates shout e.g. “Presi, presi, presi” which refers to the president and “Kiss, kiss, kiss”. Soon after, a happy Rubiales walks past the cameraman from the background.

of El Espanol according to Rubiales, he has now submitted the video for the International Football Association Fifa to see. He feels that the video shows that his claim about the course of events of the kiss corresponds to the truth.

Rubiales initially claimed that Hermoso lifted her up in the air and described the kiss as spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual.

Hermoso said after the event that Rubiales’ words were not true.

“I want to make it clear, as you can clearly see from the pictures, at no point did I consent to the kiss he gave me. And of course at no point did I try to lift him in the air,” said the striker of the world champion team.

of Spain the national team’s players and most of the coaches went on strike soon after, when the country’s federation did not fire Rubiales.

FIFA suspended Rubiales for 90 days. Futispomo’s firing has been widely demanded around the world, and the incident has restarted discussions about the status and treatment of women in football.