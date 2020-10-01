Football Newport sub-series was again close to a giant surprise – Premier League Newcastle only made it to the English League Cup semi-finals with penalty kicks

Newport specializes in overthrowing giants.

Englishman Newport, a Welsh player playing in the fourth round of football, was banging on Wednesday as he hosted the league cup in the fourth round of Newcastle. Premier League Newcastle only survived the semi-finals in the penalty shootout.

Newcastle won the standings 5-4. The actual playing time ended 1-1.

Newcastlen Jonjo Shelvey leveled to 1-1 only after 87 minutes. Second League Newport had until then been caught in the semi-finals.

The goal was started by the Newport striker Tristan Abrahams, which fired 1-0 in the fifth minute.

Newport specializes in the torture of upper-level teams. It knocked out Leicester and Middlesbrough in the second season in the English Cup and Swansea and Watford in the League Cup this season.

English League Cup Round 4:

Newport – Newcastle rp. 4–5, 1–1, Burnley – Manchester City 0–3, Brighton – Manchester United 0–1, Everton – West Ham 4–1.