Football | Newcastle withstood Milan’s merciless pressure – Leipzig strangely missed a point

Goalkeeper Nick Pope became Newcastle’s number one player.

Newcastle returned to the Champions League group stage on Tuesday after a 21-year hiatus and was held to a 0-0 draw away from Milan.

The result was a big disappointment for the Milanese, who built clearly more attacks in the match than the visiting team. However, the effects were lacking.

Those Milan attempts that weren’t either lackluster or inaccurate, the Newcastle keeper Nick Pope stretched out to parry. Newcastle’s defenders also covered many fiery shots.

Uefa calculated the scoring attempts for Milan in the opening match of Group F 25–6.

Tuesday in the second match of the early evening, Young Boys lost at home to RB Leipzig with goals 1–3 in the G group.

The German team Mohamed Simakan scored the opening goal of the Champions League season and put the guests in the lead. Meschack Elijah hit the Swiss handicap but Xaver Schlager and Benjamin Sesko still hit Leipzig.

The most telling situation of the match happened in the 52nd minute, when the Young Boys goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi clearly overthrew Leipzig Xavi Simons in the penalty area. Albanian head referee of the match Enea Jorgji also watched the situation on video, but there was no penalty kick.

Former referee in C More’s studio Mikko Vuorela also wondered why the penalty was not awarded. He estimated that Jorgji, who refereed the first Champions League match of his career, simply made a mistake.