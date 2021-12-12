Football Newcastle United’s box office is bulging with money, but the Premier League is going miserably

James Maddison and Youri Tielemans waved the pace as Leicester finished four goals for the Newcastle net.

In October The discipline in Newcastle, which ended up in the ownership of the Saudi Arabian National Investment Fund (PIF), continued in football’s English Premier League on Sunday.

The deal was heavily criticized for the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia. With their new owners, Newcastle have money all the way to their pockets, but the situation on the field is poor.

On Sunday Newcastle’s pain was compounded by Leicester, who rolled to a 4-0 home win. Newcastle topped the league table before the last one, tied with the jumbo team Norwich.

Although Newcastle supporters have become accustomed to mediocre performances in recent years, one win this season and ten points from 16 league matches draw very serious expressions in the company. The opening win of the league season came against Burnley last week.

Winged Leicester, who arrived in the game Youri Tielemans fired a shot from distance after 38 minutes, but the long shot couldn’t find the net for fc. Continuation followed by 57 minutes Patson Daka finished in front of the goal. The hit preceded James Maddison handsome outer edge feed To Harvey Barnes.

Maddison paved the way for Tielemans to score a 3-0 lead in the 81st minute and made the final numbers four minutes later, so there was no ambiguity in the match. Leicester is eighth in the standings.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howen considered that the penalty kick should not have been sentenced.

“The paint came at a bad time for us because we had been playing on our necks,” Howe lamented to the BBC.

Burnley has played an undefeated home draw against West Ham and is a point away from Newcastle. Burnley has a less match for Newcastle on his account.

West Ham, which has played a strong start to the season, needs wins if it is to strive for Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea at the top. West Ham, which is fourth, is ten points behind City, nine points behind Liverpool and eight points behind Chelsea.

Crystal Palace took a 3-1 home win over Everton. The character of the match was Palace Conor Gallagher, who finished twice. Final scores Gallagher fired an extra time with a handsome long shot.