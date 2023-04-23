Newcastle led by five goals after just 21 minutes of play and took their biggest win in more than a decade.

Football Newcastle United, who are fighting for third place in the English Premier League, started Sunday’s match against Tottenham in an almost historic way.

Newcastle led the match of Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isakin two hits as well of Joelinton thanks to one goal, 5–0 after only 21 minutes of play.

“It’s great that we started so well. A great day for us,” Murphy commented to the British Broadcasting Corporation BBCaccording to Sky Sports broadcast.

Statistical service Opta tells Newcastle’s 5–0 lead was the second fastest in Premier League history. Only Manchester City, who crushed Watford 8-0 on September 21, 2019, has taken a similar lead faster.

City led the match with goals 5–0 already in the 18th minute.

Newcastle eventually won the match 6–1. Harry Kane reduced to 5–1 in the first minutes of the second half. The hosts were responsible for the last hit of the evening Callum Wilson.

Optan by the victory was Newcastle’s widest in the Premier League for more than a decade. The “Magpies” won their previous five-goal victory on January 5, 2011, when West Ham fell 5-0.

Tottenham, on the other hand, last lost just as badly on December 15, 2013, when Liverpool claimed a 5-0 away victory in North London.

Sunday’s win lifted Newcastle into third place, level on points with Manchester United. Both have 59 points.

Also goals were scored in Sunday’s second Premier League match.

West Ham claimed a 4–0 away win over Bournemouth Michail Antonion, Lucas Paquetán, By Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals with hits.

The victory lifted “Hammers” to 13th place with 34 points.

“40 points have usually been enough to stay in the Premier League in regular seasons, so it’s important that we don’t get too comfortable,” Rice said, according to the BBC.