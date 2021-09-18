Football Newcastle Saint-Maximin saved Steve Brucen from manager for at least a moment, to whom supporters shouted

Newcastle and Leeds United continue undefeated in the Premier League tail end.

French striker Allan Saint-Maximinin the goal silenced the Newcastle supporters who had shouted the manager Steve Brucelle kicks in a Friday night match against Leeds United. Bruce got a respite from the pressure as Saint-Maximin’s goal brought a draw to his coach.

When in Leeds Raphinha managed to make a 1-0 lead to the visitors with their concentration bet, the atmosphere at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle turned hostile. “We want Bruce out” shouts came from every auditorium in the stadium.

Marcelo Bielsan coached by Leeds United could have increased their lead on several occasions during the opening half.

Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin enlivened the atmosphere as he slipped through Leeds’s defense just before the break and shot the ball into the bottom corner. It was a huge goal for Newcastle. Steve Bruce, 60, struck his fist in the air with joy.

The manager’s stress levels could drop slightly in the second period as Newcastle switched to a line-up of four defenders and Saint-Maximin twice tested Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

A 1-1 draw meant that both teams would continue to hunt for their first league win of the season at the tail end of the series.

The match after that, Bruce sank into the stadium envelope, looking relieved. Earlier in the week, he had had to defend his position as head coach, stating, among other things, that “surrender is not appropriate for his character”.

Bruce’s family had disagreed with his decision, and the hostile atmosphere in the stadium confirmed their position.

“To be honest, this was like a school match. Get to the end of the game. After a difficult start, our response to difficult circumstances was great. But I have to accept that the pressure builds up when there are no wins, ”Bruce said after the match.

Sources: BBC, The Guardian.