Football | Newcastle fans had a blast in Milan: sliding down the street on their bellies and swimming in the canal

September 19, 2023
Football | Newcastle fans had a blast in Milan: sliding down the street on their bellies and swimming in the canal

Newcastle supporters arrived in Milan in large numbers.

Newcastle plays for the first time in 20 years in the football Champions League. The team faces AC Milan in Milan, Italy, where thousands of Newcastle supporters have arrived.

Supporters have made the most of their visit abroad. In rainy Milan, for example, he has slipped shirtless on his stomach on the sidewalk. Several people were following the “event” and filming with cellphone videos.

One vertigo also went for a swim when he saw the rowers in the channel.

On the way to the San Siro Stadium, Newcastle supporters were in high spirits. The song cheered up the club’s newest star player For Sandro Tonaliwho moved from AC Milan to Newcastle in the summer for around 70 million euros.

“He drinks Moretti [olutmerkki] and eat spaghetti, he bloody hates Sunderland.”

Sunderland is Newcastle’s “local opponent”. Nowadays, though, the teams play at different league levels.

The match between AC Milan and Newcastle started at 19:45.

