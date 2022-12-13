Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Football | New information about the Iranian soccer player: the death sentence may not have been pronounced yet

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in World Europe
According to Amnesty, football player Amir Nasr-Azadani is still awaiting trial or one is already underway.

Iranian a football player by Amir Nasr-Azadan new information has become available about the situation. International human rights organization Amnesty according to Nasr-Azadani, along with five other Iranians, he is awaiting trial or the trial is possibly already underway.

According to Amnesty’s press release on Monday, the charges are those for which those found guilty receive the death sentence.

HS told on Sunday from Nasr-Azadan, whose teammate in the Iranian club Rah-Ahani was the current captain of VPS in the 2015-2016 season Sebastian Strandvall. Iran Wire -media, Nasr-Azadani would have already received the death sentence.

Monday evening the professional football players’ federation, FIFPRO, launched a petition on Twitter demanding that Nasr-Azadan’s punishment be lifted.

FIFPRO also believed that Nasr-Azadani would have already received the death sentence for participating in a demonstration for women’s rights.

FIFPRO represents 65,000 players worldwide.

