Football New book: Zlatan is surrounded on the Swedish national team by jees-men who accepted anything from their star player

Olof Lund has written a book about the Swedish national football team.

Swedish supplier Olof Lundin in the novelty book Landslaget enligt Lundh is told by a star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovićin special position in the Swedish national team.

The book, which will be published on Wednesday, was reported on Tuesday by several Swedish media, among others Express.

In the book, the former national team players, mostly anonymous, tell of the unhealthy culture of the national team, where no one dared to stand up against Zlatan.

“It became a pretty depressing culture of silence with several jesus men around Zlatan,” Lund tells Expressen.

The book according to the national team, the situation worsened when Erik Hamrén became head coach. That’s when Zlatan started getting special treatment.

“When I arrived five minutes late, I was told, ‘Where the hell have you been?’ If Zlatan arrived late, there was no problem. The team 100% accepted that Zlatan had a looser harness, but everyone should have the same rules and it wasn’t, ”the player says in the book.

According to Lundh, Zlatan’s special position was due to fears that otherwise the star player would leave the national team.

“It was joked about. Everyone was so scared of Zlatan. The players did not dare to talk about it, and the national team leaders were afraid to fight Zlatan, given the importance he had for the national team and the national team’s finances, ”Lund says.

The book also tells of a scene that happened halfway through the World Cup qualifiers against Ireland. Zlatan attacked hard Rasmus El mod and Oscar Lewick against and stated according to the book, “Why the hell am I playing on this fuck team?”

Hamrén did not want to comment on the matter in any way to Expresen. In Aftonbladet, Lewicki disputed the book’s claims. According to Lund, it was due to an old tradition: “What happens in the locker room stays in the locker room.”

Zlatan ended his national team career in 2016. He scored 62 goals in 116 national matches.