Helmarien with a defender Natalia Kuika there are plenty of familiar faces to follow when the Women's World Cup is played in Australia and New Zealand.

Kuikka plays in the USA for the Portland Thorns of the NWSL as a topper, and five of his teammates are participating in the tournament to represent their countries.

Kuikka, who was on Helmarien’s trip last week and this week, told Sanoma about his teammates.

Christine Sinclair Canada

The 40-year-old Canadian forward scored his first national team goal in 2000, when many competitive players were not even born yet.

Since then, more hits have been generated through the wholesale trade. Sinclair is the player with the most national team goals of all time – men and women included. There are 190 hits in total.

“He is one step ahead of others in training, he can read the game really well. He’s a down-to-earth guy, you don’t notice that he’s a star. He wants attention to himself quite a bit”, says Kuikka about his teammate.

Canada’s Christine Sinclair is a Portland legend.

Sinclair has played for a long time in Portland. His playing career in the city began already in the early 2000s, when Sinclair played for the college team Portland Pilots. He joined Thorns in 2013 and is the captain of the team.

“He’s a legend in town. You can tell. He has lived there for so long. He is basically a local.”

At the Tokyo Olympics, Sinclair won Olympic gold in Canada’s jersey. Many speculated that it would end Sinclair’s career. In an interview with the International Football Association’s website last fall, he said he was still healthy and loved playing. In addition, according to him, quitting is difficult.

Juniors should follow Sinclair’s example when the World Cup starts. Kuika has a view on what should be paid attention to.

“The first touch, and where he moves without the ball. And if he gets close to the finish line, the finish. He doesn’t necessarily apply power, but the accuracy is so good that it often goes in.”

Sophia Smith, who plays for the US national team, is fast and hard to stop.

Sophia Smith United States

22-year-old striker Sophia Smith was selected as the NWSL’s Most Valuable Player at the end of last season when Portland won the title. Even in the US team, Smith is an important link in the future and already in these games.

This season, Smith has scored ten goals in the NWSL. In the series website statistics attention is drawn to the even distribution of hits: four from the left and six from the right, five from the penalty area and another five from outside the area.

“He is a fast individual who can turn well with the ball. When he starts running, it’s pretty hard to stop him,” says Kuikka.

The young player still has plenty of years left in which to develop. Kuikka praises Smith’s enthusiasm for training.

“When he gets even more age and experience, he can also get even more wisdom. He is already one of the team’s leaders on the field. He can both score goals and create chances

Crystal Dunn United States

Crystal Dunn plays in midfield in Portland, but in the national team the role has often been wingback. According to Kuika, Dunn is a very explosive player.

“He can make good runs behind the lines and read other people’s movements really well. Dunn is really good with the ball and the forwards can play together really well,” says Kuikka.

Dunn has also made a profile off the field, as he has strongly defended the rights of mothers. Dunn gave birth to her first child in May 2022.

Kuikka says she greatly appreciates the work Dunn has done. He reminds that in the United States, receiving maternity leave is not necessarily as equal as in Finland.

“Maybe things will be a little better if there are other players who want to become mothers, Kuikka says.

According to Kuika, Dunn’s professional ambition shined throughout her pregnancy.

“It felt like she never left. She went to training even during her pregnancy. Almost a week before giving birth, she was still on the field. We said that maybe she could go home, that she didn’t have to be on the field,” Kuikka recalls.

“A bit like giving birth and being in exactly the same condition. A miracle yes. But he made a lot of noise. I saw that he wants to get back on the field quickly.”

Raquel Rodriguez Costa Rica

At the 2015 World Cup, attacking midfielder Raquel Rodriguez scored her country’s first ever goal at the Women’s World Cup. He is also his country’s all-time leading scorer.

“He’s good with the ball. If he gets the ball, it can’t be taken away. He’s skilled, can play up and turn with the ball. And really good at guarding. I’m waiting for the World Cup to see him turn with the ball and shoot,” says Kuikka.

Rodriguez suffered an injury before going to the Games.

“Hopefully he is already one hundred percent fit. He was with us in training before he went to the games.”

Hina Sugita Japan

According to Kuika, Hina Sugita plays a different position in the national team than in the club.

“He has played as a right forward, but is more of a midfield type. He has been able to get well in the middle. He and Crystal Dunn can switch positions,” says Kuikka.

Sugita is a skilled player who can shoot with both feet.

“He’s left-footed, but we only realized that after two years because he’s so good with both feet. It’s really good to work and is always available to play.”