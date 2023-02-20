Napoli are inexorably on their way to their first league title since Diego Maradona’s playing days.

20.2. 19:49

In football season 2022-2023 has a lot of symbolism if you think about the Argentinian icon of the sport Diego Maradona through. In December, the Argentine national team won its first World Cup gold since 1986 and the days of Maradona’s greatness. In the Italian Serie A, the Argentinian star’s former club, SSC Napoli, is on the way to the inevitable and long-awaited league championship.

Naples, a jagged city of millions in southern Italy, worships the name of Maradona. The soccer icon led Napoli to two “scudettos” in 1987 and 1990, which are still the club’s only league championships. When Maradona died in November 2020, Napoli decided to name their home stadium after the Argentine. Neapolitans mourned, but the legacy of the Argentinian star lives on in the everyday life and culture of the townspeople.

Last Napoli, who finished third in the league in the spring, has been one of the most fascinating club teams in Europe this season. The club gave up several of its star names after last season, such as From Lorenzo Insigne, From Dries Mertens, About Fabian Ruiz and Kalidou from Koulibaly, and decided to acquire lesser-known players for this season with little money. The acquisitions have succeeded in a diamond-like manner.

The most sparkling revelation has been the artful Georgian pier Khvitsha Kvaratskhelia. The player, who left Rubin Kazan after the start of Russia’s offensive war, has scored ten goals and nine assists for Napoli in Serie A this season. The Georgian artist, who turned 22 at the beginning of February, has offered Napoli supporters a glimpse of Maradona’s days and has received the nickname “Kvaradona” from fans and the media.

Khvitša Kvaratskhelia played against Sassuolo last weekend.

“Nobody can be compared to a legend like Maradona. It’s hard to see a player like him coming into football. Of course, I am happy and proud to be compared to him. It shows that I have a big responsibility in the club”, Kvaratskhelia said in the early season.

A coach hero Luciano Spalletti coached by Napoli leads Serie A with a 15-point gap to Inter. Although there are still 15 rounds left in the long league season, right now there is no sign of Napoli collapsing. The team is on pace for more than 100 series points. In the history of Serie A, that phantom line has only been exceeded by Juventus in the 2013–14 season.

Under Spalletti’s coaching this season, Napoli, who played versatile and effective tempo football, is a very multicultural team. A South Korean couple who arrived in Naples from Fenerbahçe in Turkey Kim Min-jae has been a convincing Kosovar in the defensive line by Amir Rrahman roll. In the team’s midfield, the Slovakian was most often present Stanislav LobotkaPolish Piotr Zielinski and Cameroonian Andre-Frank Zambo in Angui. In addition to “Kvaradona”, the attack will be accompanied by a Mexican pier Hirving Lozano and with 18 goals, the Nigerian top scorer in Serie A Victor Osimhen.

See also Britain Boris Johnson's report on coronation celebrations released - Johnson will give a statement to Parliament at around 5.30 pm, HS looks live Napoli’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhene leads Serie A’s scoring market.

I crave along with the league title, Napoli is aiming for a long spring in the Champions League, where it has never reached the quarter-finals. Now the team is going into the quarterfinals as early favorites, even though last season’s Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt is not a poor opponent. The teams will meet on Tuesday in Frankfurt and in mid-March in Naples.

One thing is certain in Neapolitan football, championship trophies or not. Maradona remains in the minds of the club and the townspeople.

“We played in a wonderful way tonight. Even Maradona would have been proud of us,” Spalletti smiled in the fall after Napoli crushed Ajax 6-1 in the Champions League.

Cmore.fi will show the Eintracht Frankfurt–Napoli match on Tuesday at 21:45.