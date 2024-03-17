Football | “My son has abused women” – the world champion's mother reported her son to her lawyer

Jerome Boateng's mother has reportedly written to her lawyer about her son's rough behavior.

German Jerome Boateng was known in the last decade as one of the best central defenders in football.

In recent years, harsh details have been revealed about the private life of Boateng, 35, who celebrated the world championship in 2014.

The darkest moment happened in February 2021, when Kasia Lenhardt was found to have committed suicide. Lenhardt, 25, and Boateng had split just a week earlier.

Correctiv website revealedthat Boateng had forcibly forced Lenhardt to sign a non-disclosure agreement before their separation.

Now Der Spiegel magazine tells about Boateng's mother's e-mail messages to his lawyer. The text is chilling to read.

“My son has abused women mentally and physically for years,” the mother wrote.

“Now Kasia Lenhardt has taken her own life, and (my son) still does not want to accept the consequences of his behavior.”

Boateng has been accused in court by his second ex-girlfriend By Sherin Senler of abuse.

He was sentenced to substantial fines in the two lowest court levels, but the Supreme Court decided in November to take the case up again.

Boateng is still continuing his playing career. At the beginning of February, he signed a contract for the rest of the season with Salernitana, who plays in the Italian Serie A.