The corona virus causes massive losses at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. The costs run into the millions. The city has to pay.

Many museums are struggling with the Corona crisis. Missing visitors and the recurring lockdown in NRW are also causing problems for the German Football Museum, reports RUHR24.de*.

The spicy thing about it: Because of a clause in the contract, the City of Dortmund losses of the football museum in the millions*. This emerges from a resolution proposed by the city council. For 2020 alone, the shortfall is around 2.3 million euros. A loss of a similar amount is expected for the current year. Because of the corona pandemic, there are still “considerable uncertainties” in terms of visitor restrictions and funding. * RUHR24.de is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.