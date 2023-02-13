Football | MTV’s World Cup expert will become the coach of the Saudi Arabian national team

Rosa Lappi-Seppälä will be the head coach of the Saudi Arabian women’s national football team.

Lappi-Seppälä replaces the German in the position Monika Staabin, who was promoted to the technical director of women’s football in the country. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced this on Twitter.

Lappi-Seppälä, 48, has already done a long day’s work as a football coach. He has been part of Helmarie’s coaching team, but perhaps he is best remembered as the head coach of FC Honga from Espoo in the 2019–21 seasons.

Lappi-Seppälä worked as an expert for MTV and C More at the Men’s World Championships in Qatar, played in November-December.

of Saudi Arabia the women’s national team is a fairly new acquaintance on the football map, as it played its first match in February 2022. At that time, the brand new national team beat the Seychelles 2–0.

Saudi Arabia is applying to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup with Egypt and Greece. The possibility of holding the Games in Saudi Arabia has garnered a lot of criticism because of the country’s poor human rights situation.

The state has staked a lot to get the games for itself. Among other things, it has hired superstars Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo as an ambassador. Ronaldo also moved to play in the country’s men’s league for the Al-Nassri team.