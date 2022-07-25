Football | MTV’s information: Helmarie’s head coach Anna Signeuli’s contract was terminated

According to MTV, Marko Saloranta is the responsible coach for the World Cup qualifiers.

Anna Signeul is stepping down as head coach of the Finnish women’s national football team, reports MTV.

According to MTV’s information, the 61-year-old Swedish pilot and Palloliitto negotiated a continuation, but the result of the discussion was the decision that Signeul will not continue at the helm of Helmarie until the end of the year, according to the original contract.

STT has not reached Palloliitto to comment on the matter.

Helmarii have two more matches left in the World Cup qualifiers. According to MTV, he acts as the responsible coach in them Marko Salorantawho has been responsible as the head coach of the under-17 girls’ national team.

Finland scored one goal and remained scoreless in the ongoing European football final tournament in England. Along with the bad results, Signeul received criticism for the limited use of substitutes, and it was wondered whether the coach does not dare to put them on the field.

Signeul ended up in the middle of the commotion during the European Championships, when a member of his coaching group Maiju Rootsalainen criticized Signeul’s divisive management style.

The Swede claimed that her motherhood had not been accepted, but the situation did not progress.

The representatives of the international media also threw water into the mill when they publicly wondered why the members of the Swedish coach’s training team change at a rapid pace.

Fresh after the games, the chairman of the board of the Swedish Football Association Ari Lahti responded to the uproar to STT that the government will hold discussions after the tournament.

“We stated with the board of the federation during the tournament that it is good to have discussions on the matter quite quickly right after the tournament, i.e. probably within a couple of weeks. Both with Anna and the players, mainly the captaincy,” Lahti said at the time.

When asked if coaching will change for the World Cup qualifiers, Lahti’s answer left more questions than answers.

“There is still a seam in the World Cup qualifiers, and of course we try to use it as well as possible. But nothing is certain in life. Well, if we say it more seriously, everything is probably possible,” Lahti formulated.

“Then what after the turn of the year? You have to think about it carefully during the fall.”