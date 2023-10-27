Football | MTV: Toni Korkeakunnas will not continue at HJK

HJK’s next head coach will be a foreigner, says MTV.

The championship and a place in the group stage of the Conference League were not enough to convince HJK's club management.

Became the head coach of the club in the middle of the season Toni Korkeakunnas does not continue MTV Sports according to information, in the next season.

On Thursday, HJK lost their Conference League match to Eintrach Frankfurt in Germany by no less than 0–6. According to MTV, the 55-year-old coach found out about his future on Thursday.

Korkeakunnas replaced Toni Koskela in the middle of the season specifically as a temporary pilot.

However, a strong series of victories during the season and good performances on the Euro courts put the coach in pole position in terms of the planned permanent position.

According to MTV, the recent weak results turned the club management’s thoughts elsewhere. The next coach will reportedly be a foreigner.