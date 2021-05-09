Football MTV: The government plans to open rail traffic to Russia during the European Football Championship

The recommendation is still to avoid unnecessary travel. Coronary infections in St. Petersburg have been on the rise recently.

Government plans to open rail traffic to Russia during the European Football Championships, says MTV news based on their data.

The matches of the European Championships in June-July are divided into several European countries. The games in the first block of Finland are to be played in St. Petersburg and Copenhagen.

According to MTV, the Government is scheduled to decide on the matter at the Government Plenary Session on Wednesday.

The idea is that it would be safer for race tourists to travel to Russia by train than by bus. Despite the corona, football fans are believed to be leaving in large numbers to follow the first European Championships of the Finnish men’s team.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ general travel recommendation remains that unnecessary travel should be avoided. However, Finns still have the right to leave the country and return, so there is no legal obstacle for tourists in St. Petersburg to go on their journey.

“We understand the desire of the fans to be able to encourage Huuhkaji, but at the same time it is good to monitor the corona situation and act accordingly,” said the press officer of the Consulate General in St. Petersburg. Anna Kotaviita To STT.

St. Petersburg has also been accessible by plane since January. Opening up rail traffic would require a change in the rules in Russia as well. According to Kotaviida, decisions on this may be made in June.

According to the rules currently in force, only half of the seats will be filled at the venue, ie St. Petersburg Stadium. According to Kotaviida, the St. Petersburg media has speculated that the occupancy rate may be raised. Normally, the stadium has space for 60,000 to 68,000 spectators.

There are currently no estimates of the number of tourists. The results of the ticket draws are not yet clear, and the postponement of the Games due to the corona has messed up the plans of many fans. According to current information, the Games can be entered without a visa, with a FAN ID, as during the 2018 World Cup.

In Russia more than 4.8 million coronary infections and more than 111,000 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins corona monitoring.

News site Fontanka said on Sunday that, according to official figures, 729 new coronavirus infections and 37 corona-related deaths have been recorded in St. Petersburg in the last day. This is significantly less than at the end of last year. However, according to the newspaper, the corona epidemic has accelerated in the city in recent days. According to official sources, the incidence rate in all of Russia in 14 days has been 81, in St. Petersburg 185.

“In St. Petersburg, many have suffered from corona. Vaccinations are progressing, but they have been taken less in relation to Finland. According to some experts, the third wave is at the door, but how it manifests is too early to say, ”Kotaviita said.