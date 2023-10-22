Football | MTV: Roman Eremenko admits that he was addicted to drugs: “It taught me the hard way”

Roman Eremenko does not blame others for his substance abuse problem.

In Espoo Played in FC Honga this season Roman Eremenko gave a positive doping sample in autumn 2016. The test sample was taken during the Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow.

Information about the cart became public at the beginning of October 2016, just before the Finnish A national team’s World Cup qualifying match against Iceland. Eremenko was left out of Huuhkaji and hasn’t put on a national team shirt.

It later turned out that the sample given by Eremenko contained cocaine. The UEFA disciplinary committee banned Eremenko for two years. The player was 29 years old at the time and was playing the best football of his life.

Eremenko was silent about the background of the case for a long time, but has now told about it in an interview with MTV.

“Two years out – that’s a big bump. At the time, I was in top shape and in the mood to play at the age of 29. You can guess what would have happened. I still had that season left on my contract with CSKA. That season was off to a great start. What would have happened after that? You never know,” Eremenko told For MTV Sports.

Reuters top photographer Kai Pfaffenbach was on hand when CSKA Moscow faced Bayer Leverkusen away from home on September 14, 2016.

Born in Moscow in 1987, Eremenko worries about the consequences of his actions. Raised in the Futis family, he admits that he got hooked on the fashion drug cocaine.

“You can say that. That’s what happened. Surprisingly. As things sometimes happen in life. That’s what happened to me,” admits Eremenko.

Drug addiction and the collapse of the career that followed the injury were a hard place for the midfielder, but also for his family and close circle.

“It was a difficult time, but it taught the hard way. I lost a lot football-wise and of course financially. It was probably just as difficult for the family and the wife”, if not even more difficult than it was for me.

Eremenko is now 36 years old and his football career is coming to an end. In the 2022 season, he played in the Veikkausliiga in HIFK’s shirt, and this season, therefore, in Honga.

He does not want to blame outsiders for the doping case, but tells MTV Urheilu that he bears responsibility for his actions.