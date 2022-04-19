Football MTV: Perparim Hetemaj returns to the domestic league and the breeders’ club HJK

The midfielder returns to the Finnish fields from the Italian Serie B club Regina.

Soccer player Perparim Hetemaj returns to the Finnish league and Helsinki-based HJK. He tells about it on their website MTV.

Midfielder Hetemaj, 35, has last played in the Italian league in the second league of Serie B in Reggina.

From 2010-11, he played in the Italian main series Serie A in Brescia, Chievo and Benevento. He has accumulated a total of 300 matches in Serie A.

In addition to Italy, Hetemaj has worked abroad as a professional in the main series in Greece and the Netherlands. In the domestic league, he made his debut at HJK in 2005.

Read more: HJK is now fooling around with big fish, but the biggest catch is yet to be lifted

Read more: A big dream attracts young boys from Finland to Italy – Perparim Hetemaj, who has experienced almost everything, tells what awaits them there