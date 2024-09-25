Football | MTV: Krp starts a preliminary investigation into the fraud scandal related to Finnish football

Football|According to MTV, the name of the crime has not been mentioned.

Police to start a preliminary investigation into suspected match manipulation related to Finnish football, says MTV.

According to MTV, the Central Criminal Police, krp, which conducts the preliminary investigation, does not say the name of the crime of the preliminary investigation, the parties involved or the dates when the suspected frauds were committed.

HS told earlier, that according to the suspicions, it is about influencing the events and results of matches, i.e. match manipulation, which would have aimed for financial gain in foreign betting markets.

The focus is on Brazilian citizens, who are suspected of infiltrating players in numerous Finnish clubs and directing them to act fraudulently on the field.

The Helsinki Police Department is conducting an investigation related to the arrangement of the Brazilian players. Director of investigations Toni Uusikivi The Helsinki Police Department did not want to reveal what the investigation is about.

“From the point of view of the Preliminary Investigation Act, there is nothing to report in the matter.”