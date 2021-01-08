Football MTV: Football League HIFK acquired Spanish head coach

Jani Bäckman signed an extension agreement with HIFK.

Spanish Joaquin Gomez is the new head coach of HIFK, which plays in the men’s football league, MTV said on Friday on their website.

Gomez, 34, worked as SJK’s assistant coach last season, and his contract would have covered the upcoming season, according to MTV. Gomez has worked as an assistant coach for the Finnish national team under the age of 21 for a year and a half.

HIFK was piloted last season Teemu Kankkunen and Mike Keeneywho replaced those fired in the middle of the season Tor Thodesenin. The team finished eighth in the league.

Gomez has a wealth of experience in the British fields, having worked in various coaching roles in Brighton, Derby, Luton and Stoke.

HIFK reported on Friday on their websitethat played for a long time in the Helsinki club Jani Bäckman, 32, has entered into a comprehensive agreement for the current period.