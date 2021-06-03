Football MTV: A change to the European Championship team due to injury

According to MTV, the injured Sauli Väisänen will be left out of the 26-player European Championship team.

Men a change has been made to the national team of the national football team due to injury, he says MTV.

According to MTV, the Central Defender Sauli Väisänen has been injured and is replaced by a group of 26 players Nicholas Hämäläinen.

The league club of Hämäläinen, 24, who plays as the left defender, is the Queen’s Park Rangers, who play the English championship series.

Hämäläinen’s exclusion from the original race team was already considered a small surprise. However, he missed another defender Albin Granlundin to train in case of possible injuries.

Owls will face Estonia at his European Championship General at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Friday.

In its opening match at the European Championships, Finland will face Denmark in Copenhagen on 12 June.