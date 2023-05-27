The historic trainer of the Bohemian coach died suddenly in Rome: he was 63 years old
Football mourns Roberto Ferola, historic trainer of Zdenek Zeman at Lazio, Roma and Pescara of records. The collaborator of the Bohemian coach died at the age of 63: he suffered a sudden illness.
In recent times Ferola had stopped exercising the profession of athletic trainer and had opened a restaurant in the Castel S. Angelo area in Rome. Zeman, who was linked to Ferola by a deep friendship, had already suffered the loss of a valuable collaborator in 2012 with the death of Franco Mancini.
May 26, 2023 (change May 26, 2023 | 23:38)
