Football mourns Roberto Ferola, historic trainer of Zdenek Zeman at Lazio, Roma and Pescara of records. The collaborator of the Bohemian coach died at the age of 63: he suffered a sudden illness.

In recent times Ferola had stopped exercising the profession of athletic trainer and had opened a restaurant in the Castel S. Angelo area in Rome. Zeman, who was linked to Ferola by a deep friendship, had already suffered the loss of a valuable collaborator in 2012 with the death of Franco Mancini.