Football Moshtagh Yaghoubi got himself an embarrassing run-out – and after a while HIFK also lost the win

SJK – HIFK 1–1

KTP – FC Honka 1–3

Football The match between Veikkausliiga between Seinäjoki SJK and Helsinki IFK was going well to a goal-free draw. The end result was a tie, but both scored one goal.

The match started in the 75th minute. HIFK’s Aldayr Hernández pushed the ball into the box from the free kick.

HIFK’s Moshtagh Yaghoubi also ventilated the paint and, unfortunately, in a provocative way: he showed hand signals to the SJK’s 20-seat fan stand under corona restrictions. The result was a warning. When Yaghoub had a warning below, he was embarrassed to shower because of the useless acknowledgment.

Five minutes later SJK Jake Jervis leveled the match and pushed on for the rest of the time, but HIFK survived without a second setback with skill and luck.

After the match, the captain of HIFK Sakari Mattila stated that he did not see where Yaghoubi received the second warning.

“Yes, there may be something in it when the judges so decided,” Mattila said.

Mattila had some mixed thoughts about the outcome of the match.

“Of course, when you’re not playing, you have to be happy with the outcome.”

Friday night In the second match of Veikkausliiga, FC Honka from Espoo took the first points of the season. Honka won KTP 3-1 in his away match. Honan as a power player Demba Savage with two goals.