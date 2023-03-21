Wednesday, March 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | More than a thousand Ukrainian refugees received an invitation to Wembley for the European Championship qualifier

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | More than a thousand Ukrainian refugees received an invitation to Wembley for the European Championship qualifier

England and Ukraine will meet on Sunday.

English the football association has invited more than a thousand Ukrainian refugees to Wembley Stadium to watch the European Championship qualifying match between England and Ukraine.

England will host Ukraine on Sunday, and in addition to the refugees, their host families have also received an invitation. The British government’s Homes for Ukraine program has already offered a home to more than 117,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war.

“Britain has stood by the people of Ukraine over the past year. Thousands of people have done their part by generously welcoming Ukrainians into their homes,” the Minister of Sports Stuart Andrew says the Football Association in the bulletin.

“We are still doing everything we can to support all those who have to flee Vladimir Putin illegal war. This qualifying match will be a touching and emotional occasion.”

Chairman of the Association of Ukrainians in Britain Petro Rewko praising the British for their kindness and compassion and thanking the FA and Wembley for the tickets.

See also  United States A police troika involved in George Floyd's arrest committed a violation of civil rights

“They [ukrainalaiset] of course cheering for Ukraine, but at the same time celebrating England and their supporters for showing true friendship.”

More than 85,000 spectators are coming to the sold-out match. 4,200 of them are Ukrainians.

#Football #thousand #Ukrainian #refugees #received #invitation #Wembley #European #Championship #qualifier

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
NASCAR | Raikkonen thrilled to race in Austin

NASCAR | Raikkonen thrilled to race in Austin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result