Football More information on the Euro Route of HJK ​​and other Finnish teams – Swedish champion one of the possible opponents

On Wednesday, potential opponents of the second round were drawn for the Finnish teams participating in the European football matches.

This In the summer, Veikkausliiga teams participating in the club competitions of the European Football Association Uefa received more information about their possible future opponents on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Montenegrin champion FK Budućnost Podgorica was drawn as the opponent of the first qualifying round of the Champions League for the Helsinki Football Club, which advanced to Europe.

Provided HJK defeats Budućnost in a two-part match, its path continues in the same race to the second qualifying round.

In this case, HJK’s opponent will be the winner of the first round, where Sweden’s number one Malmö FF and HJK’s Latvian champion Riga FC, who is unfortunately familiar from the summer, will meet. The latter is now also represented by the Finnish pier Mikael Soisalo.

If HJK, on ​​the other hand, would lose a pair of matches, it would have to continue to enter the euro in the new three-level competition in the Conference League.

Teams dropping out of the Champions League will only be admitted to the second level competition in the Europa League from the second qualifying round.

In a conference league, an opponent of the second round of HJK ​​would be easier to reach. It would face the winner of a pair between the Andorran Inter Club d’Escaldes and the Faroese Havnar Bóltfelag. HB, like Riga, is familiar to HJK from the summer 2019 euro qualifiers.

Three other Finnish teams participating in the Europelas will start from the first qualifying round of the Conference League.

Honka will receive NSÍ Runavík from the Faroe Islands, FC Noah from KuPS Armenia and FC Puskás Akadémia from Hungary.

The gates to the second qualifying round only open by winning a match pair. In the second round, KuPS would face Vorskla Poltava, who was fifth in the Ukrainian league last season.

Honka’s opponent only survives the results of the first round. The Espoo team playing their europel in Töölö would continue to face the winner of a pair between NK Domžale from Slovenia and Swift Hesper from Luxembourg, the former being a clear pre-favorite.

Potential opponents in FC Inter’s second round would be easier in advance than the Hungarian opponent in the first round. Inter would face either the Latvian RFS or the Faroese Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag.