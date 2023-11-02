Football | More information on the death of football legend Bobby Charlton – collapsed in a nursing home

Bobby Charlton was moved to hospice care in hospital after collapsing in a care home.

A football legend Bobby Charlton died at the end of October. He was 86 years old when he died.

Charlton spent his last years in a nursing home in Knutsford, England. He had dementia.

On Wednesday BBC news about Charlton’s cause of death. The coroner said Charlton lost his balance while standing up and hit his head. Most obviously Charlton’s head hit the radiator.

from Charlton no visible signs of any physical damage were initially found when he was found by nursing home staff. Charlton was transported from the nursing home to the hospital. Bruises later began to appear on Charlton’s back. X-rays revealed that he had broken ribs. It was also considered likely that he would develop pneumonia.

The doctors decided to transfer Charlton to a hospice. He passed away five days later.

The investigations revealed that Charlton had also contracted the corona virus in September.

Charlton had been living in a nursing home since last July.

Charlton played 106 matches for England and scored 49 goals. He was a key figure when England won the FIFA World Cup in 1966.

In his club team career, Charlton is best remembered for Manchester United, which he represented for 17 years. He won three league titles, the FA Cup and the European Cup at United.

Charlton ended his playing career as Preston’s player-coach and then held managerial positions at United.