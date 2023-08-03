Football | Molde roared past HJK – The club’s Euro summer continues against Qarabağ

Molde FK defeated HJK at home 2–0 and continues in the Champions League qualifiers with 2–1 on aggregate. HJK’s games continue in the Europa League qualifiers.

Helsinki The football club continues its European games in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The matter was confirmed on Wednesday, when Molde FK defeated HJK at home 2–0 and continues its games on the Champions League side in the third qualifying round with 2–1 on aggregate.

At the same time, the reigning Norwegian champion secured his place in the group stage of the European games.

“They really had to fight for it,” an expert from the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG). Kjetil Rekdal said a newspaper published in Molde Romsdals Budstikken by.

“HJK was a tough opponent, and it took the whole match and 75 minutes before they did [Molde] succeeded in scoring.”

Molden finished the second and the hit that decided the entire match pair Ola Brynhildsen goal lead from a loose ball in the 89th minute.

HJK’s goalkeeper Jesse Öst repelled again Bet Berisha shot, but Brynhildsen, who was the first to catch the loose ball, was able to move the hosts to a 2–0 lead.

“The journey was long, but we were patient. We believed it [jatkopaikkaan] all the time,” Brynhildsen told Romsdals Budstikke.

Molde scored their opening goal in the 74th minute when Christian Eriksen butt by Kristoffer Haugen the cross on the left side to the upper bar, from which the ball bounced in through Öst.

“It [jatkopaikka] was deserved in the end, but it took more from them than they thought,” said Rekdal.

The hosts were very close to scoring in the 57th minute when Markus Kaasa was able to shoot dangerously with his crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

However, Öst made a great save. Eric Kitolano got to try a few minutes later from almost the same spot, but Öst blocked the ball into the roof of the goal.

Molde created its first quality spot already in the seventh minute, when Emil Breivik was able to try to score from the edge of the field.

Miro Tenho however, stretched his leg in front and blocked the move for a corner kick.

HJK’s goalkeeper Jesse Öst had to contract in Molde. Photo from the opening part of the match in Helsinki, where Öst played a clean sheet.

HJK’s got the best place Top Middlewho escaped from Molde’s defensive line in the 36th minute by passing by Eirik Haugan and broke into the launch site.

Last week’s decider, however, this time shot at the goalkeeper Jacob Karlstrøm.

Keskinen got to flash his speed for the first time at about half an hour, but the counterattack dried up before the shot.

HJK will meet the Azerbaijani Qarabağ Futbol Klub in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

On Wednesday, Qarabağ FK played a 1-1 draw at home against Raków Częstochowa from Poland.

The result was not enough for Qarabağ to advance to the Champions League, but they lost the match 3–4.

The opening part of the match pair will be played in Azerbaijan on Thursday, August 10, and the second part in Helsinki on Thursday, August 17.

Provided If HJK ​​wins its pair of matches against Qarabağ, it would qualify for the knockout round of the Europa League and from there to either the Europa League or the Conference League groups.

If HJK ​​were to lose to Qarabağ as well, it would still have a chance for the Eurogroups in the Conference League playoff round.

Only the third consecutive pair of lost matches would end HJK’s European games this season.

The news is updated.