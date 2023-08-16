Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Football | Molde crushed the Faroese sensation’s dream of the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2023
in World Europe
Molde FK beat KÍ Klaksvík in the third qualifying round of the Champions League with 3–2 on aggregate.

Norwegian Molde FK crushed KÍ Klaksvík’s dream of a place in the group stage of the Champions League.

Molde beat Klaksvík 2–0 at home on Tuesday and advanced to the last qualifying round of the Champions League with 3–2 on aggregate.

Molde led the match after regular time 1–0 Kristian Eriksen on the finish line. However, since Klaksvík won the opening part of the pair of matches at home 2–1 and the total goals were equal, the next match was decided in the next match.

Molden became a hero in the end Martin Linneswho completed the winning goal in the 112th minute.

Molde will probably face the Turkish Galatasaray in the last qualifying round of the Champions League. It led the Slovenian Olimpija Ljubljana at half past eleven on Tuesday evening by a combined goal of 4–0, while the second leg was still in progress.

Molde defeated HJK in the second qualifying round of the Champions League with 2–1 on aggregate.

