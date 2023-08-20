West Ham beat Chelsea 3–1, despite Chelsea playing more than half of the second half with a one-man advantage.

Football Chelsea, which plays in the English Premier League, has spent a lot of money on player acquisitions, and at the same time sold its former players. On Sunday, the team lost their away game to West Ham with goals 1–3.

The most recent acquisition, acquired from Brighton for a hundred million pounds in front of Liverpool’s nose Moisés Caicedoplayed for the first time in the shirt of the West Londoners on Sunday.

The Ecuadorian Caicedo entered the field in the second half and had a chance to tie the match 2–2. However, the shot went over the goal from the penalty area.

In the final moments of the match, Caicedo caused a penalty kick for West Ham, who played with one player short: Lucas Paqueta finished the final readings.

West Ham took a 1–0 lead in the match Nayef Aguerdin on the finish line. Aguerd received a second yellow card in the 67th minute, so the Hammers played with 10 players for almost half an hour.

Chelsea’s equalizer was scored by a youngster Carney Chukwuemekaand With Enzo Fernandez had a chance to give Chelsea the lead from the penalty spot, but the West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola repelled. Michael Antonio scored West Ham’s second goal in the second half.

In the opening round Chelsea drew 1-1 in their home match against Liverpool.

In Sunday’s second Premier League match, Aston Villa beat Evertom 4–0.