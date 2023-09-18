Football | MLS player went to play in the amateur league and punched an opponent – got kicked out of the professional league

Matko Miljevic’s career at CF Montréal ended.

18.9. 21:06

A football player Matko Miljevic has been kicked out of the US MLS following a peculiar series of events. Milijevic’s firing was announced by his club CF Montréal on their Twitter account.

The events that led to firings have been featured before, for example the Spanish Marca and on the Canadian Sportsnet website.

Miljevic, 22, had gone to play under a false identity in a league called the Quebec Calcetto Soccer League. It is an amateur series, which is played in indoor halls and on smaller courts than normal. Based on media reports, Miljevic went to play at the request of a friend.

Just playing in the second division is against MLS rules, but Miljevic also fell into violent behavior. He received a lifetime ban from the amateur league after punching an opposing player in the face in a game.

In MLS’s studies, the events were not well received, so Miljevic will have to look for a new employer.

with Miljevic has had trouble fitting into his team’s lineup this season. He has played only 184 minutes and had one assist.

According to Transfermarkt’s website Miljevic has played as a junior in the youth national teams of Argentina and the United States. The grown-up Miljevic has no international matches on his account.