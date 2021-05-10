Football MLS League New York City FC Surprises – Donates Free Ad Space to Small Business Suffering from Coronavirus

The Bronx-based artisan chocolate factory reaches millions of football supporters at its advertising space, according to the club’s calculations.

Football Playing in the MLS League, New York City FC will be the first club in its series with a small business logo on the jersey.

The MLS allowed clubs to acquire a muscle sponsor for next season’s jerseys to give coronavirus-ravaged clubs the opportunity for additional revenue.

The NYCFC hosted a competition for the ad space, which was attended by more than 50 small businesses. They had to present their business plans and give an explanation of how the partnership would help the company get back on its feet after the coronary pandemic.

The winner was the small Bronx-based Artesan chocolate factory Sol Cacao, whose logo hits the left sleeve of NYCFC home and guest shirts for the 2021 season.

“We are proud to be able to provide our partner with a small business in the Bronx with the leverage needed as the coronavirus pandemic continues in New York,” the club’s chief operating officer Matt Goodman said the news agency Reuters.

Chocolate factory According to the club in the Bronx, the partnership will reach millions of football fans thanks to the partnership.

NYCFC’s home stadium is the baseball club’s New York Yankees home arena, Yankee Stadium.

The club will also play its home games this season on the New Jersey state side in Harrison at the New York Red Bulls home stadium.