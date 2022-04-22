Football Mixu Paatelainen’s HIFK debut ended in disappointment in Valkeakoski: “It was nostalgic”

Haka knocked down Paatelainen’s team 2-1.

Mixu Paatelainen The opening match as HIFK’s head coach in the Veikkausliiga football league ended in a loss to Valkeakoski.

The away start of the away team started well for HIFK Wilson Kamavuakan a strong shot from the edge of the penalty area went to the finish line in the ninth minute.

Lee Erwin fired a free kick into the back of the net ten minutes later. The hit was already the fourth in the league for Erwin.

At just over an hour Stavros Zarokostas cannon Haka’s winning hit in the back corner.

“Haka scored a great winning goal. This was really early as we only had two rehearsals behind us. There is a lot to do. We played well at times, but not enough, ”Paatelainen said.

Paatelainen’s Player Career began in Haka in 1985–1987.

“It was a nostalgic feeling. There was a black and white TV back then and we went on horses. Haka was now a rude host. My mother was a modern fan because she promised to support both teams, ”said Paatelainen.

The start of the HIFK season has been sluggish, as the team is last in the league table after scoring one point out of its four matches.

Haka’s start to the season has gone well, with the team scoring three wins and nine points in its four matches.

Haka is second in the league table, but HJK, who started his season with three victories, has played fewer matches in Valkeakoski.

Friday In the second match, KuPS scored away points from Lahti 1–0.

The only hit between FC Lahti and KuPS after a quarter of an hour was played by the Kuopio team Janis Ikaunieks, who skillfully guided the ball to the goal.

KuPS already have 25 consecutive main series matches without a loss in the men’s football league.