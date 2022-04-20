Football Mixu Paatelainen returns to the middle of his memories when HIFK travels to Valkeakoski: “We keep our feet on the ground and do not build cloud castles”

HIFK and Haka unite the Paatelainen football family: “We keep our feet on the ground and do not build cloud castles.”

20.4. 19:38

Domestic returning to football league coaching after a break of almost 15 years Mixu Paatelainen could not have scheduled his return date more aptly next Friday.

The league match program at that time includes Haka – HIFK, where Paatelainen will make his debut as the head coach of the away team. Mika-Matti Paatelainen made his debut as a player in the Finnish Championship series in Haka, Valkeakoski in 1985.

Mixu Paatelainen’s father, national team striker Matti “Roto” Paatelainen represented both HIFK and Haka in his years.

“I look forward to meeting Haka. As a head coach, I have done a good job familiar from my years as a player Teemu Tainio. Haka has got off to a good start to the league season, ”Mixu Paatelainen, who piloted TPS in the league in 2007-08, praises Haka, who has won two matches out of three.

HIFK: n the start has been slimmer than Haka. HIFK has scored one draw point in three of his matches. The pack was mixed by a Portuguese coach Bernardo Tavaresin a sudden departure to Indonesia at the beginning of the league season.

At Easter, Lahti went to Helsinki to get a 3–0 away victory. Paatelainen has time to pull two rehearsals for his team before the Haka game.

“By watching the games, I learned more about the team. There are good players in HIFK. I have been told that we do not have the opportunity to acquire new players now, and I have accepted the situation, ”says Paatelainen.

Paatelainen, who has been coaching for almost 17 years, has no illusions about HIFK’s ability to strike. Helsinki’s local encounters against HJK are bigger-than-life derbyes, but Paatelainen does not shy away from challenging HJK, who has dominated Finnish football for centuries.

“We keep our feet on the ground and don’t build cloud castles. When we develop players, there will be better performance and better results, ”Paatelainen says.

His contract with HIFK is in the form of 2 + 1 years.

Paatelainen disappeared from the coaching radar here when his wash as the head coach of the Finnish national team ended in the mid-2010s.

Since then, he has gained experience as a club coach in the already familiar Scotland and Thailand, as well as fast-paced head coaching in Latvia and two and a half years in the Hong Kong national team.

“The time of Hong Kong’s greatness in football was in the 1960s and 70s, when the national team defeated Japan and China. Unfortunately, the development has not continued, but there have been worse times, ”says Paatelainen.

His wash in Huuhkaji ended in 2015 in a slightly bitter atmosphere. The media took Paatelainen, who launched the Christmas tree player group on the national team, to his teeth when the success was not what was desired.

According to Paatelainen, the past are gone.

“There are two types of coaches: those who have been fired and those who are about to get fired. The coach must have leather so thick that he handles situations. ”