Football Mino Raiola, the “super agent” of football, has died at the age of 54, the family confirmed

Mino Raiola, one of the most influential players in football, has died.

30.4. 17:23

Football one of the most successful and influential player agents Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 years. According to news agencies, Raiola’s family has confirmed the news.

Raiola represented, among other things Paul Pogbaa and Erling Haalandia and Zlatan Ibrahimovićia.

“In our endless sorrow, we share the news that the most caring and most incredible player agent has died,” the Italian family told Twitter on Raiola’s own account.

Born in Italy, Raiola grew up in the Netherlands before becoming an influential agent.

Raiola’s death was erroneously reported earlier in the week, when Raiola himself refuted the false news.