Football | Ministers accuse the German federation of being “unpatriotic”

The German Football Association ended its 70-year collaboration with Adidas.

Germany's The national soccer teams have decided to switch the German sports equipment giant Adidas to the American Nike. The decision has angered the country's economy minister by Robert Habeck.

According to the news agency AFP, Habeck describes the change as a “lack of patriotism” on the part of the German Football Association.

“I can hardly imagine a German shirt without the three (Adidas) stripes,” Habeck said in a press release sent to AFP.

“For me, Adidas and black-red-yellow belong together”, Habeck continued, describing living together as part of “German identity”.

The German Football Association announced on Thursday that it will end the cooperation that began in 1950 at the end of the current contract period and start cooperation with Nike from 2027. The contract lasts until 2034.

According to estimates, the contract is worth around 100 million euros annually, i.e. roughly twice as much as the contract with Adidas.

Also the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach commented on the decision and said it was wrong. The Prime Minister of Bavaria was on the same lines Markus Söder.

“The national team plays in three stripes. It's as clear as the fact that the ball is round and the match lasts 90 minutes,” commented Söder on the messaging service X.

The German Football Association said it understands Adidas leaving is “emotional.”

“As an association, this is also a turning point, when the cooperation marked by special moments comes to an end after more than 70 years,” the association commented in X.

Germany will host the men's European football finals in June.