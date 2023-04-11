Football | Mimmi Nurmela dreams of being able to support herself by playing football: “I’m hopeful”

Helsinki Football club captain Mimmi Nurmela there is a good mood before the start of the women’s domestic major league season, but the experienced player also has thoughts about how women could get ahead in the sport, get better player bonuses than the current one, and be able to become full professionals.

“The feelings are expectant. The training season has been successful in terms of feelings and results. We’ve had turnover, but thanks to that, the team has become more versatile,” says Nurmela.

HJK opens its season in the National League on Sunday (April 16), when it faces Espoo Honga on its home field.

Top story and the comfortable defender Nurmela, 26, starts his 9th season as a contracted player in the main league. Over the years, hard and conscientious work has produced results, and Nurmela has been able to celebrate the championship five times: four times with PK-35 Vantaa and once with his current club HJK. Championship silver has come twice.

“During any major league season, I have not had to pay for my playing myself. I have been a semi-pro and still am. I get paid, so I stay on the receiving side.”

Of course, Nurmela doesn’t reveal his fees, but he makes it clear that just playing doesn’t make a living.

“Only a few female soccer players in Finland are able to support themselves by playing. Of course there are exceptions,” says Nurmela and refers to Kuopio Palloseura (KuPS) and Åland United, which operate with the biggest budgets in the league.

KuPS’s player budget is the biggest in the league, 250,000 euros. The pride of Åland comes from the league’s clubs as the second: 178,000 euros.

Nurmela says that “there has always been all kinds of prog” in addition to playing. The native of Helsinki has made sure that everything is not just about football. The master of political science will soon be moving to his new civilian job, as long as he gets his employment contract signed.

However, football is Nurmela’s passion.

“I still dreamed of being able to support myself by playing football.”

The club team represented by Nurmela does not have any full professionals.

What should be done in order to reach full vocational training?

“Everything starts from appreciation, visibility and interest. I am hopeful that development will take place. After all, audience records have already been set in women’s leagues in many other European countries,” says Nurmela.

Heidi Pihlaja does not envy men’s football’s bigger budgets: “It is only a good thing for all of us when domestic football moves forward and more financial resources become available.”

Football Association development manager Heidi Pihlaja is also the executive director of the National League. According to him, the pot coming from partners has increased sixfold in a couple of three years, but money is still needed to improve the clubs’ operating conditions.

Recently, Urheilulehti and HS reported on Veikkausliiga’s cash flows. Thanks to the new media contract, each club in the Veikkausliiga will receive around half a million euros just for participating in the series. The solidarity pot from the European Football Association also grew.

Are we green with envy in the National League, when only the men’s major league can get hold of this kind of money?

“It’s not. It’s only a good thing for all of us when domestic football moves forward and more financial resources come in,” says Pihlaja.

“We know that there is still a lot of work ahead. The combined player budget of the women’s league is one-fifteenth of the combined player budget of the men’s league.”

Pihlaja is happy that the women’s main series will be able to start as planned this coming weekend. Sometimes the league has already started at the end of March, and then the conditions have not always made it possible to play outside.

“It’s no longer a big deal to go back to the snowy beginnings of March.”

Pihlaja already hopes for his work that people will come to the stands. The Finnish Football Federation has also taken concrete measures for the cause. A half-time coordinator has been hired for five locations (Helsinki, Espoo, Turku, Tampere and Oulu) to run the program called Tulevaisuusten tähdet.

“As a goal is to link local National League teams and area junior teams. We want to create role models for young people and such a culture that they go to women’s league matches.”

Like Pihlaja, the head coach of Kuopio Palloseura Ollipekka Ojala reminds that there is no need to envy Veikkausliiga clubs because of the income streams.

“Anything that moves Finnish fut forward is a good thing,” says Ojala.

Ojala starts his fifth season as head coach of the women’s team. In the team defending the championship, the assistant coach and physiotherapist are also full-time. The goalkeeper coach is also full-time, but that task is shared between the men’s and women’s teams.

But how many players are chasing the ball full-time?

“I can’t say exactly. We have three high schoolers, and the rest have arranged their lives so that they can focus on football. We don’t have to train at eight in the morning and another time at eight in the evening. The working day is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and daily practice usually starts at 1 p.m. Decisions have been made that make this possible.”

Opening round of the national league: Friday (April 14) PK-35 Vantaa–Ilves, Saturday (April 15) HPS–Åland United, KuPS–ONS, PK-35–TPS, Sunday (April 16) HJK–Honka.