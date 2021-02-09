Football Mike Dean sentenced to death threat and not whistling next weekend

Mike Dean raised a red card in two games in a row, both of which were revoked after appeals.

Football English Premier League referee Mike Dean will not be on duty next weekend. The reason is the death threats he and his family have received after two controversial settlements, the news agency AFP reports.

Dean, 52, gave a straight red card in two whistling matches that have been revoked after complaints. Dean went to see the situation on the var monitor, but he didn’t change his solutions.

The first of the cases was last week in a match between Manchester United and Southampton, with Southampton Jan Bednarek looked at the red. The latter was on Saturday in the final moments of the West Ham-Fulham match, where the run-out was experienced by West Ham Tomas Soucek.

While Dean won’t be whistling in the Premier League next weekend, he will be the referee for the Leicester-Brighton England Cup match on Wednesday.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters noted that the threats are unforgivable and called on the social media company to take action to eradicate such messages.

Soucek stressed on Twitter that “what is done on the field should stay on the field”.

“There should be no room for any kind of abuse. It [tapaus] is a thing of the past and I will focus on the rest of the season. ”