Football Mika Väyrynen strives to be a top coach in his own right: “Everyone will notice if I take on a role”

Former top footballer Mika Väyrynen will start his first season as head coach of HJK’s academy team.

Football an essential part of the cycle is that, after ending their gaming careers, former top players will pass on the lessons they have learned over the decades as coaches to new generations of players.

He has ended up drawing on his experiences as well Mika Väyrynen. The midfielder of more than 60 A national matches, who finished his career in the autumn of 2017, has worked as an assistant coach in HJK’s representative team and second team in recent years.

This summer, Väyrynen will take a significant leap in his coaching career. Väyrynen now has the main coaching responsibility in HJK’s second team playing in No. 1, which is now officially known as HJK Klubi 04.

“Now we have good feelings in all respects, finally the preseason is put on the package and we get to play real games,” Väyrynen sighs with relief the day before the opening of the series.

Väyrynen the crew is Ykkönen’s only academy team this season. Its goals are therefore different compared to, for example, Sunday’s opening opponent Kokkola Pallo-Veikko or the Turku Palloseura and Rovaniemi Palloseura, who dropped out of the league.

“Primarily, we aim to develop players through everyday doing and help them take the next step in their careers. But of course this is also competitive sport at the second highest league level in Finland, ”says Väyrynen.

“I like the conversational way of acting, listening to the opinions of the players and also asking how they are doing outside the field.”

Väyrynen says that a certain kind of dual role is perfect for him at this stage. In the longer term, he himself, as a coach, aims to rise as high as the fins are enough.

“Hopefully the Uefa Pro license will be in my pocket as early as next year. It’s hard to say the timetable for progress, but if I do something, I’ve always wanted to be as good as possible and aim as high as possible. ”

Väyrynen has also been seen on C More television broadcasts analyzing Champions League match events and teams. So how much does a television personality differ from a coach?

“I think I’m pretty similar in both, positive but also honest. If someone is not well, it is said directly, and great stuff is felt again. ”

“I strive to be myself in the studio, on the edge of the field and in life in general. Players, spectators, football friends and guys, yes they will all notice if I pull some role. ”

During the winter, he worked as another expert on the same channel Simo Valakari described to HS make the task very instructive and rewarding. Väyrynen fully agrees with the views of a more experienced coaching colleague and former national teammate.

“Being in front of the camera isn’t a problem for me, but the main reason I went there myself is to watch and analyze the games of the top teams. You can see the trends in top football at the moment. ”

“From there, you can draw stuff for your own philosophy and everyday life. Nowadays, I still follow the coaches’ activities at press conferences and materials from the trainings they take. ”

Mikael Forssell (left), Mika Väyrynen and Teemu Tainio formed the well-known HJK trio in the 2013 season.­

The rare Helsinki-based Ykkönen

In number one an exceptional amount of Helsinki colors will be seen in the beginning of the season. There are a quarter of the teams in the capital, or three teams, which is the most since the 2009 season.

In addition to HJK’s second team, PK-35, which plays its home game in Pihlajamäki, also joined the series this season. The PK crew includes several former Mika Väyrynen teammates from HIFK times, such as Pauli Kuusijärvi, Matias Hänninen and Esa Sharp.

“There seem to be over 400 league games on the team, so even though it’s an ascending team, there’s a really lot of experience there. Already in the winter, we saw that the team will definitely be good, ”says Väyrynen.

Athletically perhaps the toughest expectations are for that third team. Gnistan, who plays in Oulunkylä, kept his series place hardly with a strong end to the season, but for this season the team has strengthened, among other things, with a small-scale talent still seeking its final breakthrough. Maximo Tolosella.

In the Finnish Cup, Gnistan advanced to the top eight until KuPS, one of the top teams in the Veikkausliiga, cut it off. In the group stage, Gnistan had time to knock down Väyrynen’s team rudely 5-0.

“A well-trained team [Ricardo] Duarten under leadership, they are really strong in situations of change and defend closely. Acquisitions of foreigners also seem to have hit well, ”Väyrynen estimates.

HJK Club 04 – KPV on Sunday 9.5. from 6.30 pm. The screen shows all the matches of the men’s football Ykkönen season live.