Football Mika Lehkosuo was transferred to other positions from the position of head coach in Norway

The club’s sports director temporarily took over as head coach.

Norwegian Society Kongsvinger IL said on Wednesday he moved Mika Lehkosuon, 50, set aside as head coach. Lehkosuo will continue in the company in other positions, which include player monitoring and game analysis.

Sports director of the club Espen Nystuen takes temporary responsibility as the head coach of the representative team.

“The club is in a demanding situation. We decided that change is needed to improve our chances of getting results, ”the chairman of the club’s board Baard Nordvang said in a press release published on the club’s website.

Kongsvinger’s local newspaper Glåmdalen anticipates that he will be fired from the position of head coach in Lehkosuo on Tuesday. In practice, this happened, but Lehkosuo is allowed to continue in other positions.

The Kongsvinger IL, coached by Lehkosuo, lost to top team Sogndal in the Norwegian Division 1 on Monday by a score of 2 to 5, and it was Kongsvinger’s fifth consecutive loss. The team coached by Lehkosuo has lost eleven matches this season, played four draws and won only three matches.

Kongsvinger is the last in the series. The last two teams will be relegated to the third league level. There are still twelve rounds left in the series.