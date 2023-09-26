Football | Miika Niemi, 29, shines in the hottest club in Finland – the statistics are fascinating

VPS defender Miika Nieme’s statistics are a nice read. Since last fall, Niemi has been on the field in 22 matches, of which Vepsu has lost only one.

Ten years has been spent by the Vaasa Palloseura from the previous SM medal. At that time, VPS finished third in the Veikkausliiga after HJK and Honga and claimed a place in the 1st qualifying round of the European League for the summer of 2014.

Miika Niemi, 29, was part of Vepsu’s training rink at the time, but few matches were accumulated. In the years 2012–15, the club’s own player played only 19 league matches, and even in those he usually came on the field as a substitute.

And Niemi wasn’t a super talent even as a junior.

“I made it to the district team, but never to the district team,” says Niemi.

At that time, the playing position was a forward, and Niemi joined Vepsu’s league team as a top man. The situation changed quickly.

“When there was a shortage of balls in the A-youth qualifying series, coach Petri Vuorinen put me in a real pack, – when you’re fast,” says Niemi about the transformation.

He scored a goal in the match, but the playing position changed permanently.

in VPS Niemi was unable to establish his position and after the 2015 season moved to local rival Vasa IFK, who played in Ykkösen. We trained there only in the evenings. Niemi was more thirsty.

“Fortunately, Petri Vuorinen let me train with Vepsu in the winter, so I got two training sessions a day.”

Besides playing, Niemi worked as a warehouseman at DHL.

“The legendary life of a semi-professional. You can’t live on Ykkönen’s fees,” says Niemi.

After the VIFK season, Niemi headed to Kainuuse, where he was raising AC Kajaan from Second to First. In the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Niemi represented VIFK again. In the last century, there was little player traffic between the Finnish-speaking VPS and the Swedish-speaking VIFK, but nowadays language disputes hardly affect the selection of the representative team.

Miika Niemi showed her acrobatic skills in Tapiola on Saturday

Enemies are sought from further away. Niemi states frankly that there are two clubs that he would not go to at any cost. And neither is in Saudi Arabia.

“Jaro and SJK are excluded options. No matter how many calls, I would hang up,” says Niemi with a determined voice.

In number one while playing, the defender kept dreaming of life upstairs.

“Sometimes I had to think about how to get back here, but I believed that the place in the league team would still open up.”

Years accumulated, and the biological clock ran mercilessly.

“Age still didn’t hurt, because I somehow managed to get it out of my mind,” says Niemi.

When VPS fell to the 1st at the end of the 2019 season, Niemi again fit into the group of striped shirts. Because of the corona, the 2020 season only started in June, and for Nieme, sadly.

“Right after the first match, I got a groin injury that kept me on the sidelines until the final rounds of the season.”

For the 2021 season Niemi started as a winger, but when there was a shortage in the topper department, coach Jukka Karjalainen moved Niemen to topper. The playing position established itself as a wing stopper in VPS’s five-man defense line.

Jussi Nuorelan during the coaching season, Niemi has had to watch early season games from the bench in both 2022 and 2023. As the season progresses, Niemi has been given more responsibility in both years.

“I have been able to establish a place for myself since the end of the season.”

Niemi finds an apt analogy from the side of hockey.

“If Juhamatti Aaltonen has said he’s a spring player, so I’m probably an autumn player.”

VPS has been playing since mid-summer with a huge balance. Nieme’s personal statistics speak volumes even to the rigid Ostrologer. Since autumn 2022, Niemi has been on the field in 22 matches, of which “Raita” has lost only one. Niemi does not beat his fist on his own chest, but praises the team’s defense.

“We have paid a lot of attention to defending the box and making sacrifices there.”

Niemi praises Nuorela, who is a former central defender.

“From Jussi, I have received a lot of venue-specific guidance and tips for individual situations.”

In addition, the credit defender raises his hat as a goalkeeper coach Vesa to Kumpula.

“We have gone through with him how to block shots and crosses.”

Peninsula has the character of a fighter who doesn’t hesitate to put his body on the line when an opponent sets up a leg for a shot. Since last fall, he has been on the field for 657 minutes, and in those matches he has rung in his own head only four times.

At the moment, Vepsu is fighting hard for a medal and a place on the Euro courts.

“When the wins started coming, self-confidence increased unconsciously,” says Niemi.

Until now, Niemi has been watching VPS European League qualifying matches as a spectator. Next summer, the European Games would be a nice 30th anniversary present.