The Bologna coach had been hospitalized at Sant’Orsola for a month to fight leukemia

Wonderful news in the Bologna home. The rossoblu company makes it known in a note that “today Sinisa Mihajlovic was discharged from the Sant’Orsola Hospital, in good general conditions”.

Mihajlovic had been hospitalized at the Sant’Orsola hospital for about a month to fight leukemia. In recent days, players and staff of Bologna, as had already happened in 2019, during the first cycle of treatment and after a comeback victory in Brescia, had gone to greet the coach under the window of the polyclinic room, thus celebrating the victory at the Dall’Ara stadium against Inter. Mihajlovic should return to the Rossoblu bench for the match against Venezia on Sunday.

