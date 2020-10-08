Even paying the club’s mascot salary doesn’t seem to save Özil’s career at Arsenal anymore.

Arsenal an unpopular midfield star Mesut Özil has been disqualified when the team leaves for the Europa League.

The shelving of Özil, next week for 32 years, immediately lifted a big rumor mill about selling the player and ending his career at Arsenal. Özil hasn’t played a minute in Gunners this season yet. Last season, he got 18 matches in his stats.

So far, Özil has a juicy contract with the club and guarantees £ 350,000, or about € 384,000 a week. The agreement extends to the summer of 2021.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said last month that the team is evolving and it is not easy for Özil to fit into the playing team. Now he can’t even fit in the assembly.

A year ago in the summer, Özil rose to the headlines by posing and craving the Turkish ruler Recep Tayyip Erdoganin with. The coexistence caused a lot of uproar, and did not raise Özil’s reputation.

Özil regained his popularity among some fans when he offered to pay the club’s mascot Gunnersaurus a few days ago as long as he plays for Arsenal.

Midfield star Özil has won almost everything in football. He is the world champion on the German national team for the 2014 World Championships, won the Spanish championship, was chosen as Player of the Year and other trophies are enough to complete the prize cabinet.

Defenders Socrates Papastathopoulos and William Saliba was also left unnamed for the Europe League team.

Arsenal would not have made it to the Europa League on the basis of its Premier League ranking when it finished eighth in the series. The victory in the English Cup saved the club on European pitches. Had this not been the case, Arsenal would have been out of the Europel for the first time in 25 years.

Arsenal will start Europe League games against Rapid Vienna on October 22nd. After that come the Irish Dundalk and the Norwegian Molde.