Thursday, July 28, 2022
Football | Middlesbrough confirmed that Huuhkaji’s Markus Forss will move to the team

July 28, 2022
Forss signed a four-year contract with the club.

Finland forward of the men’s national football team Marcus Forss moves to the Championship Series of the English league, i.e. to the country’s second highest league level. Forss, 23, who was enrolled in the Premier League’s Brentford, has signed a four-year contract with Middlesbrough, the club told on Thursday.

Forssi’s negotiations were reported publicly already on Wednesday, when Athletic reported on the matter.

Forss played in seven Premier League games for Brentford last season. He was loaned to Hull in the Championship, where he scored one goal in 11 games.

“We welcome Marcus with enthusiasm. He played a big role in Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League a couple of seasons ago, and knows this league level well. Athletic and versatile player”, Middlesbrough head coach Chris Wilder praised the Finnish leader.

Middlesbrough was seventh in the Championship last season, just missing out on promotion. The new season for the club and perhaps also for Forss starts on Saturday with a home game against West Bromwich.

