Football Mesut Özil’s splendor crumbled, but supporters did not abandon – Fenerbahçe is trying to get money from fans for the star player

“I am used to playing under pressure, and I know there is pressure here too. ”

I saw a football player Mesut Özil told in fluent Turkish on Wednesday at his first media conference in Istanbul. Özil transferred to Fenerbahçe on a 3.5-year contract.

Özil is absolutely right. In Turkey, the pressures are different than before in his career, but with ease, the 32-year-old German can’t get in the new company either.

Mesut Özil took part in the Fenerbahçe exercises last Sunday.­

Özil moved from Real Madrid to Arsenal in 2013. In Real, he rose to become a star player who fed with his feeds Cristiano Ronaldoa. Indeed, Özil may be the only player whose transfer Ronaldo has publicly opposed.

Arsenal were given the opportunity to acquire Özil in a way with the help of local opponent Tottenham. Tottenham sold Gareth Balen Real Madrid for more than 90 million euros and Realinka’s cash is not completely bottomless. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger assured Özil that it was worth moving to North London and that was what happened.

During Arsenal, Özil remained in the headlines – in many ways. At first, he delighted with his insightful feeds. For example, in the 2015–2016 season, Özil played in 45 matches and was influencing 28 goals. After the Leicester Surprise Championship, Arsenal finished second – and defeated Leicester in both encounters. Magic free kick home match last minute by Danny Welbeck pushed to the finish line, is one of the highlights in the fans ’memory.

2017–2018 was still the peak season. After that, the run was initially slower except for a few glances until Özil stopped playing after last March. Coincidentally, Özil’s problems at Arsenal began when Wenger left the club at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

Statistics show Özil’s level and skill: he created 557 situations in the Premier League that could have been scored. The average was 3.3 matches. The number above has only been played in Tottenham Christian Eriksen.569 scoring and average for Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne, 3.5.

Back in February 2020, Mesut Özil played in an Arsenal match.­

Own his thing is outside the Özil field. He faced strong criticism in Germany when he posed in a joint photo of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin with just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Erdogan was also the bestman at Özil’s wedding.

When Germany dropped out of the World Cup, Özil, a Turkish root, received harsh criticism. He felt the criticism was racist.

“In the eyes Grind Elin and his supporters’m a German, when we win, but I’m kind of transfer, when we lose,” Özil said.

Reinhard Grindel is the President of the German Football Association.

Özil announced that he would quit the national team after the race. He repeated this at a media conference in Fenerbahçe on Wednesday.

“I wish the German national team success, but I will never play there again,” Özil said, according to news agency AFP.

In addition, in 2019, Özil criticized China for the treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Arsenal immediately took a distance from Özil’s comment and it is also speculated that Özil’s comments led to a shelf for the matches.

In June 2020, Mesut Özil was substituted by Arsenal, but he was unable to finish the game.­

In addition, Özil has been involved in several charitable projects and received a controversial reception when he promised to pay the salary of a person who had been fired as a Gunnersaurus mascot from Arsenal.

Because Özil was successful at Arsenal and was and still is a very popular player – 26 million followers on Twitter – and the salary was turned accordingly. It has been mentioned several times that in 2018, Özil entered into an extension agreement with Arsenal with a weekly salary of £ 350,000 (almost € 400,000).

In fact, Özil’s weekly salary has never been so high, he says The Athleticin statement. In addition to the basic salary, the agreement included various bonuses and, among other things, access rights to the images. When these are included, the average weekly wage was £ 350,000.

Why, then, did Özil leave now in January, six months before the end of his contract, and did not raise the princely salary for the spring yet? Possible reason: Özil received the last tranche of his “loyalty bonus” last October, which was £ 8 million (about € 9 million). A loyalty bonus is a reward for staying with your company for a certain period of time.

That is: Özil had time to get all the bonuses, so now was the right time to move elsewhere and finally get to play. Özil has earned £ 15 million in a time when he hasn’t played at all.

In the "Mesutol" campaign aimed at supporters, you can become a monthly donor, for example.

Mesut Özil posed with Fenerbahçe fans and his new jersey.­

Fenerbahçessa Özil’s salary is a fraction of Arsenal’s or Real Madrid’s salary. Özil earns three million euros a season. The club, which is in financial crisis, cannot afford that either. So the club has launched a campaign to try to get money from supporters for Özil’s salary.

In the “Mesutol” campaign aimed at supporters, you can become a monthly donor, for example. The minimum amount is about two euros, but there is also, for example, a monthly amount of 56 euros or any optional amount. The one-time donation is also successful.

This is another reason why Özil, who says he has been a fan of Fenerbahçe since he was a child, is under new pressure. Since supporters are immediately asked for money, there is a reason to come to the field with a score of 67 – The game number chosen by Özil is related to his family’s postal code in Zonguldak, Turkey.

When will Özil get to show off his skills at Fenerbahçe?

President of the club Ali Koc estimates that Özil will be ready on February 6, when Fenerbahçe will face local opponent Galatasaray. After Beşiktaş, the top teams in the Turkish league are next.