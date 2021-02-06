Football Mesut Özil’s first home game in Fenerbahçe ended in a loss in the top match

Fenerbahçe met local opponent Galatasarayn.

Football Moved to the Turkish league in Fenerbahçe in late January Mesut Özil played his first home game in his new club on Saturday. Fenerbahçe faced local opponent Galatasaray, who scored 1-0.

Özil entered the game for Arsenalista Fenerbahçeen as the match clock showed 63 minutes. Galatasaray took the lead, 1 – 0, after a penalty 54 minutes into the match Mostafa Abdallahin with paint.

After 75 minutes, Özil appeared on cue near the post, and steered it past the goalie. German bait Ozan Tufanin but after the var check the goal was abandoned.

Özil was very active in the match and also fired free and corner kicks in the final moments.

Özil played Fenerbahçe for the first time last Tuesday, when the team claimed a 2-1 away win over Hatayspor. Before that, almost a year had passed since the previous match, as Özil played his last match at Arsenal in March last year.

Özil transferred to Fenerbahçe without transfer compensation, even if his contract with Arsenal had not expired until the summer. Özil’s seasonal salary in Fenerbahçe is estimated at EUR 3 million.

At a profit Galatasaray rose to a tie with Fenerbahçe but went to the top of the series with his goal difference. After 23 matches, they both have 48 points. Beşiktaş, who is third, is three points away with less than one match.